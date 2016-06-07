Expand / Collapse search
Lions sign WR Copeland, waive G Zeller

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have signed free agent wide receiver Damian Copeland and waived guard Andrew Zeller.

The team announced the moves Tuesday.

Copeland comes to the Lions after two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent both those seasons on injured reserve following wrist and shoulder injuries.

Copeland entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2014. He caught 52 passes for 690 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Louisville in 2013.

