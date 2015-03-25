Lillard, Aldridge lead Trail Blazers to 96-86 preseason win over Jazz

next Image 1 of 2

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to their first win of the preseason, 96-86 over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Lillard, the NBA Rookie of the Year last season, had 15 points in the first half. Aldridge, who finished 8 of 9 from the field, scored 10 points in the third quarter for Portland (1-2).

Gordon Hayward led Utah (1-1) with 20 points and Enes Kanter added 11.

The matchup was the first between Lillard and Utah point guard Trey Burke, the consensus college player of the year last season at Michigan. Burke had seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Aldridge scored eight points in the first 3 minutes of the third quarter as Portland turned a nine-point halftime lead into a 63-45 advantage.

It was the first preseason game played in Boise since 2003.