LeBron James saved Carmelo Anthony's life on Bahamas vacation: 'He jumped off the boat into the water'

While the NBA season continues to remain on hold because of the outbreak of COVID-19, Portland Trail Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony and NBA analyst Dwyane Wade are passing the time by sharing old stories with fans via social media.

Wade and Anthony took to Instagram Live on Friday to recall a 2015 vacation in the Bahamas with their families where LeBron James saved Anthony’s life after a snorkeling trip gone bad.

“We jumped off the boat in the Bahamas. Everybody swam to the little gratto over there, underneath, and we came out,” Anthony said.

While everything seemed fine, the 10-time NBA All-Star quickly realized something was wrong.

“It was my fault though because I’m still trying to see the last little bit of the barracudas snorkeling and all that ... I look up, the current is taking me in the middle of the ocean like opposite from the boat," he said.

Wade added: “We couldn't see you.”

It was at this point Anthony says James jumped off the boat like “MacGyver.”

“He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with the other arm and he’s carrying me with one arm,” Anthony said laughing.

“That was special,” he continued. “He saved my life. … Yo Bron, I appreciate that, you saved my life that day. Them little flippers wasn’t working for me.”