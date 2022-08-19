Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade executive produce new Netflix movie 'The Redeem Team' coming this fall

James and Wade were both members of the 2008 Men's Olympic Basketball team that took home the gold

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were both members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball team, and now they are teaming up again to give viewers an inside look into the team that was coined "The Redeem Team." 

The new Netflix movie "The Redeem Team" is the streaming services first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. The documentary is hitting the streaming platform on October 7.

The movie will include behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with athletes and coaches including Wade, James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are both executive producers of "The Redeem Team."

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are both executive producers of "The Redeem Team." ( John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In 2008, the team competed in the Olympic Games in Beijing where they won the gold after previously getting the bronze during the Olympic Games in Athens. 

The documentary is directed by Jon Weinbach, who produced the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance." Greg Groggel and Diego Hurtado De Mendoza are producers on the film. James and Wade both executive produced the movie with Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Weinbach, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne, Yiannis Exarchos, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

The 2008 Olympic Men's Basketball team took home the gold during the games in Beijing, China.

The 2008 Olympic Men's Basketball team took home the gold during the games in Beijing, China. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball!" Wade said in a statement. 

"I'm excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team-The Redeem Team!"

Kobe Bryant was the captain of the team. Other members included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Kobe Bryant was the captain of the team. Other members included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant was the captain of the 2008 Olympic Basketball team. James, Wade, Paul, Anthony and Jason Kidd were also members of the team. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 