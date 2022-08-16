LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry among the guests at Draymond Green's wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

How do NBA players spend their time off the court? Well, some basketball players, including Celtics star Jayson Tatum spent some of his off time celebrating the Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green's wedding.

Shortly after winning the NBA Championship against the Celtics, Green married Hazel Renee and there were a lot of familiar faces on the guest list.

Tatum posted some pictures from the night on his Instagram which featured some fellow NBA stars LeBron James and fellow Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry.

CELTICS' JAYSON TATUM ON BECOMING A YOUNG FATHER: ‘I THINK WE NEED MORE ROLE MODELS LIKE THAT’

"Good times with better people, congrats my brotha @money23green," Tatum captioned the post.

DaBaby also had a role in the couple's special day with a musical performance.

Curry and James also took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"Celebrating love with my people! What's understood doesn't need to be explained! #foreverseeinggreen," Curry captioned his post.

Even though the stars are competitors on the court, off the court, they seem to have quite the bond.