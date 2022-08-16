Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry among the guests at Draymond Green's wedding

Green got married Hazel Renee and many NBA stars were on the guest list

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
How do NBA players spend their time off the court? Well, some basketball players, including Celtics star Jayson Tatum spent some of his off time celebrating the Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green's wedding. 

Shortly after winning the NBA Championship against the Celtics, Green married Hazel Renee and there were a lot of familiar faces on the guest list. 

Tatum posted some pictures from the night on his Instagram which featured some fellow NBA stars LeBron James and fellow Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry. 

NBA star Draymond Green got married to Hazel Renee. 

NBA star Draymond Green got married to Hazel Renee.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Good times with better people, congrats my brotha @money23green," Tatum captioned the post.

DaBaby also had a role in the couple's special day with a musical performance. 

Curry and James also took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding. 

Celtics player Jason Tatum was one of the guest at Draymond Green's wedding.

Celtics player Jason Tatum was one of the guest at Draymond Green's wedding. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

"Celebrating love with my people! What's understood doesn't need to be explained! #foreverseeinggreen," Curry captioned his post. 

Even though the stars are competitors on the court, off the court, they seem to have quite the bond. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 