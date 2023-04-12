Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James chides Anthony Davis' 'brain fart' in Lakers win over Timberwolves

Dennis Schroder hit the go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis nearly cost the team an immediate spot into the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night when he fouled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers were up three points in the final seconds and all Davis had to do was close out on Conley as the guard tried to take a last-second three-pointer to tie the game. Davis ran into Conley on the close out and Conley sunk all three free throws to tie the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder makes a 3-point basket in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder makes a 3-point basket in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The foul essentially negated Dennis Schroder’s go-ahead bucket with 1.4 seconds remaining.

"It’s unfortunate A.D. had a brain fart and messed his game-winner up," LeBron James said after the game, pointing to Schroder.

Davis came over and apologized.

The Lakers' big man showed up in the box score as Los Angeles won in overtime 108-102

LAKERS RALLY BACK FOR OVERTIME VICTORY IN PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT TO CLINCH SEVENTH SEED IN NBA PLAYOFFS

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is fouled, on a 3-point shot, by Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is fouled, on a 3-point shot, by Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Davis played 43 minutes and had 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. James had 30 points to lead the Lakers in 45 minutes. He added 10 rebound and six assists in the win.

"It took everything out of us to get to where we are, and it took more out of us tonight," Davis said. "But we’ve got a couple of days before we go to Memphis to start preparing for them. It’s been a battle. It’s been an up-and-down season for us, but now is the time to show who we are, and we showed it tonight."

Schroder had 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.

"Once you get to the end of things, to have everyone healthy, to be playing in the type of rhythm we’re playing in, to defend at the level that we’re defending at, going into the most important time of the year, you can’t ask for a better situation," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after a 3-point basket by Dennis Schroder against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after a 3-point basket by Dennis Schroder against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.