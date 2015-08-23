LEADING OFF: Wright rejoins Mets, injured fan in hospital

A look at what's happening all around the major leagues Monday:

----

HE'S BACK

Mets third baseman David Wright rejoins the team to start a series in Philadelphia. The New York captain has been out of the majors since April 14 because of a back problem, and recently finished up a rehab stint in the minors. Manager Terry Collins says Wright won't be used as an everyday player for the NL East leaders right away in order to keep him healthy.

WAITING FOR AN UPDATE

A woman at Wrigley Field has become the latest fan to get injured at a baseball game this season. She was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital Sunday after being hit by a foul line drive from Cubs rookie Kyle Schwarber. The Cubs said she was conscious, but provided no further details on her condition after a win over Atlanta. A fan in Detroit was released from the hospital over the weekend, a day after she was struck by a foul. Major League Baseball has said it is studying the issue of fan safety.

LET'S SEE SEE

The Yankees will check how CC Sabathia is feeling, a day after he exited a start because of pain in his right knee. The big lefty felt discomfort warming up, then walked off the mound in the third inning vs. Cleveland. General manager Brian Cashman guessed Sabathia was headed to the disabled list. Having fallen behind Toronto in the AL East, New York now hosts West-leading Houston.

WE FINALLY MEET AGAIN

The Royals open a four-game series at home against Baltimore in their first matchup since KC swept the Birds last October in the AL Championship Series. Kris Medlen makes his first start since returning from Tommy John surgery, facing Ubaldo Jimenez and the O's.

EXTRA FRIENDLY CONFINES

Wrigley Field has been particularly kind to the home team of late, and the Cubs will look for more good fortune in Chicago as they host the Indians in the makeup of a rainout originally scheduled for June 15. Chicago homered five times on Sunday - including two from Kris Bryant - after launching four long balls on Saturday vs. Atlanta. Cleveland will counter with Corey Kluber, who allowed four homers and six runs over six innings his last time out against Boston.

BROKEN RED MACHINE

The Reds will try to snap a nine-game losing streak in a makeup game at Detroit. Cincinnati pitchers allowed 22 runs during a three-game sweep by Arizona over the weekend, and rookie Keyvius Sampson (2-2, 4.43 ERA) will try to play stopper. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre, who made his big league debut Saturday, is a Michigan native and grew up a Tigers fan, but said his allegiance has changed. ''I've love to help us beat them on Monday,'' he said recently. ''That would make a lot of folks mad.''