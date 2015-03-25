LB Dan Connor says he's coming back to Carolina after being released by Giants

Linebacker Dan Connor says he has agreed to a contract with his former team, the Carolina Panthers.

Connor says he's "very excited" about returning to the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round in 2008.

Two people familiar with the deal say Connor agreed to a one-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been publicly announced.

Connor played four seasons for the Panthers before joining the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2012. He played one game this season for the New York Giants before being placed on injured reserve and released.

Connor's best year came in 2011 when he had 75 tackles with the Panthers.

The Panthers released defensive tackle Sione Fua on Tuesday.

___

AP NFL website www.pro32.ap.org