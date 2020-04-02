Laviska Shenault Jr.: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Laviska Shenault Jr. is a wide receiver who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Colorado and is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of DeSoto High School in Texas, he led the team to a 16-0 record and the Class 6A Division II state title, which was its first in school history.

Shenault Jr., who finished the title game with six receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown, came away with 46 receptions for 825 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season.

Here are five other things to know about Shenault Jr.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Shenault Jr. is listed at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he had 31 7/8-inch arms and 9-inch hands. He ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and had 17 bench press reps.

2) CAREER AT COLORADO

Shenault Jr. played in 31 games during his time at Colorado. He came down with 145 career receptions for 1,900 yards and 11 touchdowns. Shenault Jr. now ranks 8th in career receptions with 145 catches and 11th in career receiving yards with 1,900 yards.

3) ON THE BIG BOARD

Shenault Jr. was ranked No. 19 on ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.'s first Big Board for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is fantastic for a wide receiver coming out in one of the deepest drafts at the position in years.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller ranked him the No. 6 prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft.

4) STANDING OUT IN BIG GAMES

There were several games in 2019 where Shenault Jr. showed what he is capable of.

Against USC back on Oct. 25, Shenault Jr. pulled in nine receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown. When Colorado hosted Stanford on Nov. 9, he had eight catches for 91 yards, and one week later against Washington, he finished with seven receptions for 100 yards and one score.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

After some of the top wide receivers come off the board, Shenault Jr. will be next in line.

After the likes of Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Shenault Jr. enters the topic of conversation with wideouts like Justin Jefferson of LSU, Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State.

Shenault Jr. will likely be drafted late in the first round, or in the early part of the second round. The Green Bay Packers at No. 30, and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31 overall seem to be realistic options.