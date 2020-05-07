Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be in unfamiliar territory come the 2020 season, but the familiar faces are the ones fans are hoping push the team back to the playoffs.

While rumors swirled about Derek Carr’s future with the Raiders, he remains the team’s quarterback going into the season and will have some new targets to throw to. Las Vegas selected Henry Ruggs III and Lynn Bowden Jr. during the draft and are likely to make them key parts of the offense.

Las Vegas’ defense will rely against on Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell to do some damage upfront. The Raiders are playing in one of the tightest divisions in the NFL and it’s going to come down to their defense, mostly their secondary led by Johnathan Abram and Damarious Randall to be clutch.

The Raiders play opponents from the AFC East, AFC South, NFC South and AFC North during the 2020 regular season.

Here are their regular-season matchups.

Home Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Away Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 127-129

Here is the Raiders’ regular-season schedule

Here is the Raiders’ preseason schedule.

