Las Vegas police threaten to protest working Raiders games over NFL's new protocols: report

The National Football League's new security measures are getting brushback from the police department of one of its biggest cities.

The Las Vegas Police Department is threatening to boycott working Raiders games if the NFL's new measures stick.

"We've had a big concern over something the NFL is trying to push out…They've gone a step far further," Las Vegas Police protective association president Steve Grammas, via TMZ Sports.

Initially, Gammas said the NFL had officers "sign off on an agreement that you would absolve them of all liability should anything happen to you in the course and scope of a game," but they "removed" that policy.

However, the NFL will be taking security officer's "biometric data — your face — and they’re going to use that however they need to.

"And they’re going to extend that to their NFL family partners to use your information should they need to… That branches into a lot of places that your biometric data could be exposed to a lot of people that you may not want it to be," Gammas said.

Grammas read aloud what he said was the NFL’s policy that allows for the "collection, use, retention, and disclosure of biometric data by and among members of the NFL family and their credentialing vendors, including Accredit Solutions Inc and Wicket LLC." He found it to be a huge safety concern.

"We don't know who all those people are, but I'm sure if you're like me, you don't want to have biometric data in the hands of people that you don't know. These could be in the hands of people that are anti-cop that support a different agenda than what law and order supports. And I don't think I want my biometric data in the hands of folks just because I wanted to work an overtime game or be down on the field during a football game. So until this is resolved, we're gonna keep coming at you and letting you know we need you to know what rights you are giving up. You want us to work and secure the facility, we’ll do our job. But I don’t need to have my biometric data given up to the NFL just to do so."

Grammas said he’s asked to go back to the original way of simply giving officers the proper physical credentials in a wristband, but he "fear[s] the department is going to acquiesce to the NFL.

"We’ve had productive conversations with the LVPPA and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about our modernized, secure credentialing system for all working staff," the NFL said in a statement. "The credentialing system will enhance security at our stadiums, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to address any questions or concerns raised."

Sports Business Journal says the policy was set to kick off in the first week of the preseason. The Raiders have not played a home game yet, but will host the Cowboys and 49ers in the preseason before starting the regular season on the road in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Their first regular season home game will not be until Week 3, when they host the Carolina Panthers. Allegiant Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVIII in February.

