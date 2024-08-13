Jason Kelce provides unlikely scenario in which he would consider return to NFL

Don't expect any type of comeback from Jason Kelce.

The Philadelphia Eagles legend retired earlier this year after 13 seasons as the team's center, and he built a Hall of Fame resume in the City of Brotherly Love.

Kelce had plenty left in the tank. He earned his third-straight All-Pro nod, his sixth in seven years, and played in each game for a ninth consecutive season.

His injuries and long-term health concerns were well documented in an Amazon Prime Video feature film during the 2022 season, yet he decided to play one more year.

He finally called it quits, but he's been a constant presence at the team's training site throughout the offseason.

Despite his skill remaining top-notch, no one should expect a return.

"My days of playing are just done, and I do not foresee any scenario taking place other than maybe medicine inventing a way to get rid of arthritis that I would ever entertain coming back at all anymore," he recently told The Associated Press.

He's also lost 20 pounds in the offseason and wants to lose another 15 to get down to 260.

"They’re not going to call me to come back and play center at 260 pounds," he joked.

He played in 193 games in his NFL career, the second most in team history, and ended his career by making 156 consecutive starts, a franchise record.

Kelce won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Birds, four years before being defeated by his brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs, in the big game.

Since retiring, he has signed on to be an analyst for "Monday Night Football" on ESPN, while he and his brother continue to search for lucrative deals for their "New Heights" podcast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

