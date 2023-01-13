Lakers’ LeBron James sounds off on no-call at end of regulation against Mavs: ‘That s--- is blatant’

The Los Angeles Lakers were not pleased with officials for a no-call at the end of regulation against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

With the score tied at 101-101 late in the fourth quarter, Troy Brown Jr. attempted a three-point shot with under three seconds to play , but Tim Hardaway Jr. blocked the shot, sending the game into overtime.

Hardaway Jr. appeared to make contact with Brown’s hand, causing him to fall to the floor.

LeBron James and Brown immediately protested the no-call before the Lakers lost to the Mavericks in double overtime.

Crew chief Josh Tiven clarified the call after the game, saying that Hardaway Jr. only made contact with the hand after making contact with the ball.

"Hardaway Jr. gets a piece of the ball on the closeout and then does make some high-five contact, which is legal and that play was correctly no-called," Tiven said, according to ESPN.

After the game, Brown was asked about the no-call in the locker room, to which James responded from across the room.

"No, it's a f---ing foul," James said strongly for everyone in the room to hear, per ESPN. "It's a foul. No matter what [Brown] says, it's a f---ing foul. That s--- is blatant, and they should have called it."

James, who returned from a one-game absence as he dealt with a sore ankle, had 24 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists on the night.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win," James said. "We just couldn't come through late in the game."

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks, finishing the night with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Doncic forced the game into overtime with a game-tying three with six seconds left in the fourth quarter.

"He made a tough shot, simple as that," Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said. "You just move on. Find a way to execute better."

The loss dropped the Lakers to four games under .500 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report