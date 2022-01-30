Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' LeBron James returns to Los Angeles for treatment on knee

James is missing his third straight game

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James has continued swelling in his left knee and is not with the Los Angeles Lakers for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Hawks.

James is missing his third straight game. He left the team early to return to Los Angeles for treatment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Another Lakers All-Star, forward Anthony Davis, is starting after missing one game with right wrist soreness. Davis had the wrist taped during pregame warmups.

Guard Kendrick Nunn is out with a right knee bone bruise. Guard Malik Monk was listed as probable after missing one game with soreness in his left groin. Guard Russell Westbrook also is expected to play with a sore right knee.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Lakers will try to end a two-game losing streak as they close out a six-game road trip.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said an MRI on James' knee revealed "general swelling."

"As the long as the swelling is there he’s going to be out," Vogel said.

Vogel said James could return for Wednesday night's home game against Portland if the swelling calms down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vogel described his long-running challenge to navigate injuries to James, Davis and others "the ever-changing environment that is our season."

Hawks guard Trae Young (right hip soreness) and forward De'Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) are starting after being listed as questionable.