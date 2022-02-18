Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Anthony Davis has right mid-foot sprain

Los Angeles takes a hit before the All-Star break

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Davis has a right mid-foot sprain and the Los Angeles Lakers said Thursday he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Davis was injured Wednesday night late in the second quarter of a 106-101 home victory over Utah.

Davis had scored 17 points in 17 minutes before he went up to catch a lob pass and came down on Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s heel. Davis was unable to put any weight on his right foot and had to be helped off the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, dunks as guard Austin Reaves watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, dunks as guard Austin Reaves watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Davis is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season. He has been out of the lineup for 21 games, including 17 most of last month due to a knee injury.