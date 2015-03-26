LA Galaxy Wins MLS Cup Final in Likely Beckham Farewell

The Los Angeles Galaxy beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup final Sunday night in what may well prove to be David Beckham's last appearance for the club.

The former Manchester United superstar's five-year contract expires in the offseason and French giants Paris St. Germain are leading the chase for the 36-year-old's signature. He is also set to receive various offers to return to the English Premier League.

Fittingly, it was Beckham who was involved in Galaxy's only goal Sunday, linking up with the club's two other big names, Robbie Keane and eventual goalscorer Landon Donovan, in the 72nd minute to secure LA's third MLS title -- and Beckham's first.

Beckham flicked a header on to Keane on the edge of the area and the former Tottenham star played in a neat through ball to Donovan, who was able to slot it past Dynamo goalkeeper Tally Hall and into the back of the net.

The game also saw the LA Galaxy's Bruce Arena become the first coach to win three MLS titles, having won two with DC United in the competition's early years.

Leading into Sunday, Keane said he hoped the final would not prove to be Beckham's last appearance in an LA Galaxy jersey.

"I've loved playing with David Beckham and hopefully we will continue to play together," Keane said, according to Sky Sports.

"I've played against David over the years and I got a taste of how good he is when he trained with Spurs last winter. But it has been a pleasure to play with him for the Galaxy."