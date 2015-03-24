Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 18, 2015

Kyrie Irving practices after hard fall; Cavs guard said to be '100 percent' for next US game

By | Associated Press
Kyrie Irving of the US, is helped off the court after falling, during the Group C Basketball World Cup match against Ukraine, in Bilbao northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014. The 2014 Basketball World Cup competition take place in various cities in Spain from Aug. 30 through to Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Kyrie Irving of the US, is helped off the court after falling, during the Group C Basketball World Cup match against Ukraine, in Bilbao northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014. The 2014 Basketball World Cup competition take place in various cities in Spain from Aug. 30 through to Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) (The Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain – Kyrie Irving practiced Friday following a hard fall a day earlier. U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski says the starting point guard is "100 percent" ready to play Saturday in the Basketball World Cup.

The Americans face Mexico in their round of 16 game.

Irving lost his footing and landed on his back in the final minutes' of the Americans' 95-71 victory over Ukraine on Thursday in their last game of the group stage at Bilbao.

The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star says he was a little concerned when it happened and felt a little sore Friday, but he was "ready to go."