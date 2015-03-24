Kyrie Irving practices after hard fall; Cavs guard said to be '100 percent' for next US game

Kyrie Irving practiced Friday following a hard fall a day earlier. U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski says the starting point guard is "100 percent" ready to play Saturday in the Basketball World Cup.

The Americans face Mexico in their round of 16 game.

Irving lost his footing and landed on his back in the final minutes' of the Americans' 95-71 victory over Ukraine on Thursday in their last game of the group stage at Bilbao.

The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star says he was a little concerned when it happened and felt a little sore Friday, but he was "ready to go."