Kyle Busch finally gets first Sprint Cup win at Kansas

Kyle Busch sailed away from Kevin Harvick after a late wreck collected several of the leaders Saturday night, and finally won a NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Kansas Speedway after years of misfortunes.

Busch won for the third time this season, and now only needs to win at Charlotte and Pocono to knock off every track in the series. Twice he had crashed out of the Chase race at Kansas, and he had failed to finish four times on the vexing 1 1/2-mile tri-oval.

All of which made his bow along the front straightaway feel so much better.

Harvick finished second after making major changes to his car following a poor qualifying effort, and Kurt Busch was third. Matt Kenseth finished fourth and Ryan Blaney was fifth.