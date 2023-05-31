Kosovo Olympic Committee calls for disciplinary action against Novak Djokovic over French Open message

The Kosovo Olympic Committee urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Tuesday to open "disciplinary proceedings" against Novak Djokovic after claiming his statement at the French Open regarding the recent conflict in the region could set a "dangerous precedent."

The committee issued a statement from its president, Ismet Krasniqi, in response to the message Djokovic wrote on a camera lens following his first-round victory at Roland Garros Monday.

"Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence," Djokovic wrote in Serbian, the same day 30 NATO peacekeepers were injured when police and ethnic Serbs clashed during demonstrations in Zvecan.

"Yesterday, we and the world witnessed another incident, this time composed by a Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, who once again and for the third time violated the sport principles, breached the fundamental principles of the IOC charter on the point of political neutrality and involved yet another political statement in sport," Krasniqi’s statement said.

"Novak Djokovic has yet again promoted the Serbian nationalist's propaganda and used the sport platform to do so. Additionally, the further post-match statements, made by such a public figure without any feeling of remorse, directly result in raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries, Kosovo and Serbia."

Djokovic addressed the backlash during a post-match press conference, where he explained his stance against war and conflict. He said he felt a sense of "responsibility" to make a statement because of his status as a public figure and because he is the "son of a man who was born in Kosovo."

"My stance is clear: I am against wars, violence and any kind of conflict, as I’ve always stated publicly," he said. "I empathize with all people, but the situation with Kosovo is a precedent in international law."

But Krasniqi argued in his statement that Djokovic’s message is "dangerous for the future of sport if unpunished" and called on the IOC to seek disciplinary actions.

"I respectfully urge that IOC reacts within its framework and requests to the ITF (International Tennis Federation) to follow the principles regulated by the Olympic charter and investigate on this matter by opening disciplinary proceedings against the athlete," Krasniqi said.

"Regardless of the fact that Novak Djokovic is one of the best tennis players in the world, such reiterated behavior cannot be tolerated as it sets a dangerous precedent that sport can be used as a platform for political messages, agendas and propaganda," Krasniqi added.

Djokovic’s actions have already been condemned by French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who said it was "not appropriate."

The ITF has not opened a disciplinary case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



