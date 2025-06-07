Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Knicks

Knicks will seek permission to speak with Mavs' Jason Kidd as coaching search kicks into high gear: reports

The team parted ways with Tom Thibodeau after the Knicks were eliminated from the conference finals

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Did the New York Knicks make the right move firing Tim Thibodeau | Breakfast Ball Video

Did the New York Knicks make the right move firing Tim Thibodeau | Breakfast Ball

NBA champion Eddie House debates Craig Carton about whether the New York Knicks made the right move firing Tim Thibodeau.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks' head coaching search appears to be in full swing. 

After making the surprising decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks are now eyeing Jason Kidd as a potential candidate to replace the franchise's fourth-winningest coach.

According to ESPN, the Knicks are actively vetting Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kidd looks on

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, April 9, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Since Kidd is under contract with the Mavs, the Knicks would have to submit a formal request to speak to the Dallas coach. The Knicks have yet to request permission to interview Kidd, sources told ESPN.

UCONN'S DAN HURLEY ADDRESSES KNICKS COACHING RUMORS: 'NOT ANOTHER SUMMER OF THAT'

Exploring a trade could also be a route the Knicks could take. But the Knicks did exhaust a considerable amount of draft capital to acquire forward Mikal Bridges.

New York Knicks logo

The New York Knicks logo before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers Feb. 6, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kidd reportedly interviewed with the Knicks in 2020, but Thibodeau got the job. Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals berth since 2000. The Indiana Pacers eliminated New York in six games.

Tom Thibodeau speaks

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, N.Y. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Kidd spent the final season of his lengthy NBA career with the Knicks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to taking the Mavs' head coaching job, Kidd had coaching stints with the Nets and the Bucks. He also served as an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2019-21.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.