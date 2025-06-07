Knicks will seek permission to speak with Mavs' Jason Kidd as coaching search kicks into high gear: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks' head coaching search appears to be in full swing.

After making the surprising decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks are now eyeing Jason Kidd as a potential candidate to replace the franchise's fourth-winningest coach.

According to ESPN, the Knicks are actively vetting Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Since Kidd is under contract with the Mavs, the Knicks would have to submit a formal request to speak to the Dallas coach. The Knicks have yet to request permission to interview Kidd, sources told ESPN.

Exploring a trade could also be a route the Knicks could take. But the Knicks did exhaust a considerable amount of draft capital to acquire forward Mikal Bridges.

Kidd reportedly interviewed with the Knicks in 2020, but Thibodeau got the job. Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals berth since 2000. The Indiana Pacers eliminated New York in six games.

Kidd spent the final season of his lengthy NBA career with the Knicks.

Prior to taking the Mavs' head coaching job, Kidd had coaching stints with the Nets and the Bucks. He also served as an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2019-21.

