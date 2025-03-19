Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff announced for new season of Netflix's 'Quarterback' series

Netflix's "Quarterback" will return to the streaming platform this year, the company announced Wednesday.

The NFL documentary debuted in 2023 and provided a behind-the-scenes look at three quarterbacks. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes headlined that season's cast, while Kirk Cousins' injury-shortened season with the Minnesota Vikings was also chronicled. The debut season also followed journeyman quarterback Marcus Mariota's uneven run with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins will return for the second season. Newcomers, Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, also allowed cameras to follow them on and off the field during the 2024-25 NFL season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming season Wednesday. "Coming to Netflix this July," the streaming service wrote on X.

Another NFL-focused documentary, "Receiver," was released a year after "Quarterback."

It followed the 2023–24 seasons of several wide receivers and one high-profile NFL tight end. The docuseries gave an inside look at Davante Adams' season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The series also followed Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson and Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

FALCONS' KIRK COUSINS REVEALS HOW THE PERCEPTION OF HIM CHANGED AFTER NETFLIX'S 'QUARTERBACK' RELEASED

San Francisco 49ers standout Deebo Samuel's season was also documented, while George Kittle represented the tight ends group on the show. Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Mahomes' 2PM Productions and NFL Films handled the series' production.

Cousins had a turbulent first season with the Falcons. He threw a career-high 16 interceptions before he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix. Cousins was coming off a season in which he tore his right Achilles tendon during a loss to the Green Bay Packers in October 2023.

Burrow had arguably the best season of his NFL career in 2024 and was named AP Comeback Player of the Year.

He finished the season with a career-high 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. The Bengals finished with a 9-8 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Goff also had a strong regular season, finishing with 4,629 yards passing, nine yards shy of his career best.

The Lions entered the postseason as the NFC's top seed but were eliminated from contention when they were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first season of the docuseries featured eight episodes. Netflix did not reveal the episode count for season 2.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.