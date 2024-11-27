Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons' Kirk Cousins reveals how the perception of him changed after Netflix's 'Quarterback' released

The docuseries released in July 2023

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kirk Cousins was among the quarterbacks featured in Netflix's "Quarterback" docuseries last year, which offered an unprecedented look into the life of an NFL quarterback during the season. 

Cousins, 36, was asked if there was a change in how people viewed him after the docuseries was released during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kirk Cousins with family

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins poses with friends before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

"My wife was kind of the star of the show besides Patrick Mahomes, and she definitely gets recognized a lot more, which is fun. And I think people getting to know me is what’s really fun about it, because you don’t get a chance for your fans to get to know you just playing for the team," Cousins said

"They know you as a football player, but they don’t know you as a person and I felt like that show in one way or another just kind of helped people who have followed me or followed the teams that I’ve played on to get to know me a little better, which was a huge win."

The docuseries gave a look into Cousins’ recovery process from injury, his off-day activities, what he does with his family after a game, along with many other things previously unknown to fans about the then-Vikings quarterback

For Cousins, though, the docuseries is more to him than just fans getting to know him better. 

TRAVIS KELCE JOKES THAT JASON AND KYLIE SHOULD 'GO FOR THE STARTING FIVE' AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT OF 4TH CHILD

Kirk Cousins looks on

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the Detroit Lions game at U.S. Bank Stadium in MInneapolis on Dec. 24, 2023. (Matt Krohn-USA Today Sports)

"For posterity’s sake, like, my boys are pretty young, so in 10 years, to be able to pull up that show and say ‘Hey boys, you kinda want to go down memory lane and kinda see some of what dad did in the 2022 football season,’ I think that will be valuable content to have. So that’s kind of fun too and a win coming out of it."

The Vikings went 13-4 in the regular season and lost to the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round during the 2022 season.

Following the 2023 season, Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. He helped lead them to a 6-5 record and they are currently atop the NFC South standings. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk Cousins throws

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins  warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

The Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round, and signed Sam Darnold in free agency to replace Cousins. 

Darnold has led the Vikings to a 9-2 record and they are second in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions

Cousins will play his former team when he travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Dec. 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.