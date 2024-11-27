Falcons' Kirk Cousins reveals how the perception of him changed after Netflix's 'Quarterback' released

Kirk Cousins was among the quarterbacks featured in Netflix's "Quarterback" docuseries last year, which offered an unprecedented look into the life of an NFL quarterback during the season.

Cousins, 36, was asked if there was a change in how people viewed him after the docuseries was released during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take."

"My wife was kind of the star of the show besides Patrick Mahomes, and she definitely gets recognized a lot more, which is fun. And I think people getting to know me is what’s really fun about it, because you don’t get a chance for your fans to get to know you just playing for the team," Cousins said.

"They know you as a football player, but they don’t know you as a person and I felt like that show in one way or another just kind of helped people who have followed me or followed the teams that I’ve played on to get to know me a little better, which was a huge win."

The docuseries gave a look into Cousins’ recovery process from injury, his off-day activities, what he does with his family after a game, along with many other things previously unknown to fans about the then-Vikings quarterback.

For Cousins, though, the docuseries is more to him than just fans getting to know him better.

"For posterity’s sake, like, my boys are pretty young, so in 10 years, to be able to pull up that show and say ‘Hey boys, you kinda want to go down memory lane and kinda see some of what dad did in the 2022 football season,’ I think that will be valuable content to have. So that’s kind of fun too and a win coming out of it."

The Vikings went 13-4 in the regular season and lost to the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round during the 2022 season.

Following the 2023 season, Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. He helped lead them to a 6-5 record and they are currently atop the NFC South standings.

The Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round, and signed Sam Darnold in free agency to replace Cousins.

Darnold has led the Vikings to a 9-2 record and they are second in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions.

Cousins will play his former team when he travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Dec. 8.

