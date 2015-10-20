Ken Whisenhunt: Record may not show it, but Titans are better

The Titans enter Sunday's game against the Falcons at 1-4, and with wins hard to come by thus far, head coach Ken Whisenhunt knows fans are frustrated.

Tennessee has last four straight and their record through the first five weeks is the same as a year ago. Nonetheless, Whisenhunt said he can see improvement from his team and the player see it as well.

"Do I think it's a problem for people outside? Sure. I understand that. That's part of it," Whisenhunt said, per the Tennessean. "It doesn't change the fact that regardless of what you say, we're a better football team, even though we had a tough game (Sunday), than we were last year."

One area that has yet to improve is Tennessee's record playing at Nissan Stadium. The Titans enter the final game of a four-game homestand having lost 10 of 11 games at home, including eight in a row.

"It's very disappointing for me and for us that we haven't represented our fans better than we have," Whisenhunt said. "But we're working hard to get it fixed. Our guys are motivated. We want to do it. We're busting our tails to do it."

