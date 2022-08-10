Keith Hernandez takes shot at Mets rival: 'I hate doing Phillies games'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Hernandez will not be announcing the New York Mets next two series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

When the Mets play the Phillies this upcoming weekend, Hernandez will attend the St. Louis Cardinals' celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World Series Championship team.

The following weekend?

"It’s a scheduled off series," Hernandez said during Tuesday’s SNY telecast of Mets-Reds.

"I’ve expressed to the front office – not the Mets front office, our front office at SNY – that I hate doing Phillies games. So I guess they gave me the series off."

Hernandez’s broadcast partner Gary Cohen was as surprised as everyone else viewing and asked the follow-up question, "You hate doing Phillies games?"

"They never seem to disappoint," Hernandez responded. "Over the years – and they’re hot right now, so I’d like to see them – but as far as fundamentally, defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up it."

Hernandez said later in the broadcast that he likes the city of Philadelphia and the ballpark but added, "But the fundies just don’t cut it with me."

The Phillies and Mets both average 0.44 errors per game, which is a good 5th and 6th best in the league (The Mets have played two more games than the Phillies).

The Mets and the Phillies are among the two hottest teams in MLB right now. The Mets are 14-2 in their last 16 games and the Phillies are winners of 11 of their last 12 games.

Since Bryce Harper fractured his thumb on June 25 the Phillies have a record of 23-13 and with their hot play and the San Diego Padres struggles the Phillies have overtaken the Padres for the second wild card spot in the National League.

The Mets enter play on Wednesday with 10 game lead in the NL East over the third-place Phillies.