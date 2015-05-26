Kaymer's collapse give Stal his first win

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (SportsNetwork.com) - Martin Kaymer coughed up a 10-stroke lead in eight holes Sunday to hand Gary Stal the title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Stal fired a 7-under 65 to earn the improbable victory. He finished at 19- under-par 269 for his first European Tour win.

Kaymer dropped six strokes in eight holes to fall from the lead. He closed with 3-over 75 and ended alone in third place at 17-under-par 271. Kaymer's 75 matched the worst round of the day, while Stal's 65 tied the best round of the day.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy picked up six birdies over the last 11 holes to finish second for the fourth time at this event. He closed with a 6-under 66 on the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and ended at minus-18.

Victor Dubuisson (67) and Thomas Pieters (70) shared fourth at 16-under-par 272. Bernd Wiesberger closed with a 1-under 71. He was joined at minus-14 by James Morrison and Tyrrell Hatton, who both closed with 67s.

