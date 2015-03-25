Kane boosts Iowa State over Boise State

Honolulu, HI (SportsNetwork.com) - DeAndre Kane netted 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting to help No. 14 Iowa State claim the Diamond Head Classic title with a 70-66 win over Boise State from Stan Sheriff Center.

Kane, who entered the contest just 5-of-20 from behind the arc, drained 4-of-6 for the unbeaten Cyclones (11-0), who overcame an 11-point first half deficit. Melvin Ejim recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Georges Niang and Dustin Hogue scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Iowa State is off to its best start in program history.

Derrick Marks totaled 23 points for Boise State (10-3), which has lost three of five after starting the campaign with eight straight wins. Anthony Drmic added 16 points.

Boise State never trailed in the first half as the Cyclones, who entered the contest leading the nation with 19.6 assists per game, had just three in the opening 20 minutes.

Drmic's first 3-pointer at 6:57 made it 20-11. Drmic then stole the ball from Ejim and on the ensuing possession, Thomas Bropleh earned a trip to the stripe and knocked down two free throws for the Broncos' largest lead at 11 points.

ISU cut it to two late in the half on a Kane trey, but Marks came right back with a layup and Bropleh canned a long-distance shot to put Boise in front 34-27 at intermission.

The Broncos held their edge for the early portion of the second half, but Niang drained 3s on the front and back end of a 10-2 ISU run. Ejim's layup during the spurt gave the Cyclones their first lead, and Niang's corner trey extended the spread to 47-43.

Twice Boise State cut the deficit to just a point and Marks knotted the score at 60-60 before the final media timeout, but the Broncos never got over the hump.

Kane's pull-up 3 from the top of the key capped a brief 5-0 run before Boise State's Jeff Elorriaga got fouled shooting a corner trey and potted all three free throws.

Kane missed a layup next time down the floor, but Marks went isolation from the left wing on the decisive Boise State possession and missed a jumper. Ejim pulled down the rebound and sank a pair at the stripe to seal the outcome for the Cyclones.

Game Notes

Iowa State took down George Mason and Akron to earn the trip to the title game, while BSU beat Hawaii and South Carolina ... The Cyclones improved to 2-0 all-time on Christmas Day ... Ejim has scored in double figures in 13 straight games dating back to last season ... Kane was named the tournament's MVP.