Justin Fields joins elite company after another big day on the ground

Justin Fields has become one of the biggest sensations in the NFL with his rushing prowess, and now he is in the record books.

With his 95 yards on the ground, the Chicago Bears quarterback joined Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

It's just the fourth time in NFL history a quarterback has done that.

Even more impressive is that Fields accomplished the feat in his 13th game of the season. It took Vick 15 games to do it in 2006. Jackson first passed the 1,000-rushing yard mark in his 13th game of the 2019 season, his MVP-winning campaign – he did it in 15 games the following season.

Fields needed 95 yards to join the club, so he sits at exactly 1,000 yards.

The 23-year-old grew up about 25 miles north of Atlanta watching Vick every Sunday. Last week, he told reporters it would be a "full circle" moment.

"That would be crazy with Michael Vick, me growing up in Atlanta," Fields said. "I remember I was 8, 9 years old. I had his cleats. So that would just be crazy, kind of just full circle. I mean, it would be awesome.

"And Lamar, everybody knows he’s a great quarterback, a dynamic playmaker. Having my name with those two guys would be great for sure."

Fields was the 11th pick out of Ohio State in 2021 when the Bears traded the 20th pick and their 2022 first-round pick (which turned out to be the seventh pick) to the New York Giants.

He will have three games to break Jackson's all-time record of 1,206 yards on the ground, facing the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. He averages 76.9 per game this season, so if he hit that mark in each of his remaining three games, he'd finish with 1,230, which would be a record.

However, in his last eight games, he's averaged 115.1, so there is definitely a chance he not only breaks it, but surpasses it quite easily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.