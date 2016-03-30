Just how low are the Broncos willing to set the bar at QB?

The Colin Kaepernick rumors have quieted, Robert Griffin III has signed with the Cleveland Browns and Mark Sanchez remains atop the Denver Broncos' depth chart at QB.

So, what's next for the Super Bowl champions?

Unless the Broncos are willing to "blow away" the Niners with an offer for Kaepernick, they seemingly will turn their attention elsewhere. NFL.com reports Browns backup quarterback Josh McCown is on Denver's radar. Houston Texans backup Brian Hoyer is another veteran the Broncos could consider.

McCown became expendable when RG3 arrived; ditto for Hoyer, when his team signed former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler.

McCown, 36, has started 24 games over the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Browns after starting just 17 games in the previous seven years. In the past three seasons, he has thrown 36 TD passes and 19 interceptions. The 30-year-old Hoyer has made 22 starts for the Browns and Texans the past two seasons, with 31 TD passes and 20 interceptions.

Denver clearly thinks it can lean on its defense as it did during its championship run this past season. But do the Broncos really believe they can choose from among a collection of career backups and journeymen and defend their title?