Junior Bridgeman, ex-NBA star and billionaire businessman, dead at 71

Junior Bridgeman, a 12-year NBA veteran and billionaire businessman, has died at the age of 71.

According to WLKY, Bridgeman had a medical emergency at the 45th Annual Leadership Luncheon on Scouting at The Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky, Tuesday.

WLKY reporter Kent Taylor was interviewing Bridgeman as part of the program to benefit the Lincoln Heritage Council, Scouting America.

Bridgeman "expressed that he thought he was having a heart attack" in front of hundreds of luncheon attendees, Taylor said.

Emergency services were reportedly called immediately, and "people immediately jumped into action to help." Bridgeman was eventually transported from the luncheon by ambulance and later died.

Louisville is where Bridgeman became a basketball legend before his business acumen made him a leader and philanthropist in the city.

Bridgeman played his college basketball at the University of Louisville from 1972-75, where he made two Final Four runs under legendary Cardinals coach Denny Crum.

The Los Angeles Lakers made him the eighth overall pick of the 1975 NBA Draft, but he was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team with which he spent all but two seasons during his 12-year NBA career.

The shooting guard/small forward averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 47.8% from the field in 711 career games for Milwaukee.

Bridgeman owned a 10% minority stake in the Bucks, who released a lengthy statement after learning about his death.

"The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman," the team posted. "Junior’s retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success.

"His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation’s top business leaders and, last September, Junior's professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization."

The University of Louisville Athletics also released a statement.

"Today, we lost a legend and beloved member of the Louisville basketball family," it said. "Junior Bridgeman leaves an unmatched legacy, and we are forever grateful for the impact he’s made on our program, our university and our city. We send our deepest condolences to the Bridgeman family and all who loved him."

In addition to his 10 seasons with the Bucks, Bridgeman played for the Los Angeles Clippers from 1984-86.

Bridgeman developed a knack for business while playing in the NBA. He started investing in Wendy’s fast-food restaurants, and his small investments quickly turned into a 450-restaurant empire known as Bridgeman Foods Inc.

Bridgeman also dealt with Coca-Cola bottling operations and owned Ebony and Jet magazines.

Forbes had estimated Bridgeman’s net worth to be $3.7 billion.

Bridgeman is survived by his wife, Doris, and three children — Eden, Justin and Ryan.