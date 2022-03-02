Expand / Collapse search
Syracuse Orange
Published

Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, robbed outside mall: report

Juli Boeheim was reportedly robbed at gunpoint

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Juli Boeheim, the wife of legendary Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was reportedly robbed in broad daylight outside a New York shopping mall Tuesday.

Syracuse police said the robbery occurred outside Destiny USA just after 2 p.m. A male youth had a conversation with the victim before he pointed a gun at her and reached into the car and grabbed the victim’s purse, according to authorities. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported Juli Boeheim was the victim.

Juli Boeheim, wife of Jim Boeheim, speaks with a member of the ESPNU broadcast team following a basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Hampton Pirates on Nov. 16, 2014, at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Hampton 65-47. 

Juli Boeheim, wife of Jim Boeheim, speaks with a member of the ESPNU broadcast team following a basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Hampton Pirates on Nov. 16, 2014, at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Hampton 65-47.  (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The suspect, who wasn’t immediately identified, entered a separate vehicle with two others and drove away. The car had been reported stolen.

Syracuse police said Tuesday that vehicle thefts were up 40% compared to last year. Authorities offered tips to residents on how to stay safe while thefts appeared to be on the rise.

Syracuse University head men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim and his wife, Juli Boeheim, attend the world premiere of "The Express" at the Landmark Theater on Sept. 12, 2008, in Syracuse, New York.

Syracuse University head men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim and his wife, Juli Boeheim, attend the world premiere of "The Express" at the Landmark Theater on Sept. 12, 2008, in Syracuse, New York. (Bill Mueller/WireImage)

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 315-442-5222.

Juli and Jim Boeheim have been married since 1997 and have three children – two sons and a daughter. Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim are both playing for the Syracuse men’s basketball team. The Orange are 15-15 this season and 9-10 against ACC opponents.

Jimmy Boeheim #0 and Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange celebrate after a three-point basket by Buddy Boeheim during the first half against the Lafayette Leopards at the Carrier Dome on Nov. 9, 2021, in Syracuse, New York.

Jimmy Boeheim #0 and Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange celebrate after a three-point basket by Buddy Boeheim during the first half against the Lafayette Leopards at the Carrier Dome on Nov. 9, 2021, in Syracuse, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Boeheims also run a charitable foundation. Their charity "strives to enrich the lives of kids in need within our Central New York community, as well, as, provide support for eliminating cancer through research and advocacy," according to their website.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.