San Francisco Giants
Giants' legendary broadcaster rips Diamondbacks PR staff: 'They gave us no information about anything'

Jon Miller didn't like how PR team failed to provide any information prior to split-squad game

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
San Francisco Giants legendary radio broadcaster Jon Miller didn't hold back his thoughts on the Arizona Diamondbacks during the team's split-squad spring training game on Saturday. 

Miller said the Diamondbacks' public relations department didn’t provide the usual information about their team to the broadcasters before the game. It was a split-squad game, which means the team was playing two games at once.

Miller didn’t think that was a good excuse for the lack of stats.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Jon Miller looks on during batting practice before a MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants on July 28, 2021 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

"I have to guess the D-backs decided, ‘The heck with the big leagues, let’s just not be a big-league team for the split squad,’" Miller said during the radio broadcast.

"They have sent no public relations people over here, no information about who the manager is or anything at all about it. If they don’t want to be a big-league team, we’ll just treat them like a sandlot team."

As the Diamondbacks took the field, Miller continued.

"They gave us no information about anything. So, one of those guys in a red shirt is managing and one of their right-handers is on the mound."

Hall of Fame broadcaster Jon Miller announces the lineups before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&amp;T Park on April 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-6.

It’s a normal duty of the public relations team for each team to provide game-day information – stats, rosters etc. – to media in attendance, especially broadcasters. It’s even more imperative for spring training when prospects who are not as well known are playing.

Broadcasters want to make sure they can provide fans with as much information as they can. Miller, who won the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010, has had years of experience doing that job, which he felt was being impeded. 

The Diamondbacks didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Diamondbacks ended up winning the game, 9-5, after scoring six runs in the final three innings.

San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Jon Miller looks on during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park on April 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Arizona is a unique team in spring training because they play their spring training games in Scottsdale, which is just 20 minutes from their home stadium, Chase Field, in Phoenix.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.