Jon Gruden denies Jets approached him about possibly joining staff: 'There was never anything'

Perhaps Jon Gruden was not on the New York Jets' list after all.

A report circulated earlier this week that Gruden was contacted by the Jets about the idea of joining their staff, but he was not interested.

But in an appearance on WDAE radio, Gruden insinuated that the report was false.

"There's a lot of stupid rumors out there. Some of these reports are ridiculous. Let's just say there was never anything from the Jets, and I wish them well in their search for a new offensive coordinator," Gruden said.

The Jets have turned over just about their entire coaching staff aside from the head coach. Aaron Glenn has parted ways with numerous assistants after just one year, including his offensive and defensive coordinators.

This season, which finished with a 3-14 record, they became the first team in NFL history without an interception all season. They also lost each of their last five games by at least 23 points, another NFL first. It was the third time the Jets had ever lost at least 14 games, also doing so under Rich Kotite and Adam Gase.

Gruden's coaching days have been in limbo since parting ways with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 during his third year of a 10-year contract. He left after he was found to have used racist, sexist and homophobic language in emails.

Gruden sued the NFL after he left the Raiders, alleging that a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" was used to destroy his career by leaking the emails. The leaked messages were from when he was an ESPN analyst and a "Monday Night Football" broadcaster.

Gruden was the beneficiary of a key ruling in his case against the league in August when the Nevada Supreme Court determined his case could proceed in court instead of arbitration. In October, the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously denied the NFL's petition to reconsider that decision.

"Hopefully I’m not done. I’m about to make a comeback," Gruden said about coaching in July. "Hopefully, some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me 'cause I’m looking for a job.

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High. I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and the Jets reportedly parted ways Tuesday after conversations regarding a change in his role. They were unable to agree on what his role should be, resulting in the split.

Three different quarterbacks started for the Jets after Justin Fields was benched and Tyrod Taylor was hurt in his absence, prompting Brady Cook to start at the end of the season.

At the trade deadline, the Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for draft capital. Those trades were with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys , both of whom missed the playoffs. The picks they got from them (the Colts’ 2026 first and Dallas’ 2026 second) are not half bad. Plus, the Jets now own the second pick of the draft.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

