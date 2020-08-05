Johnny Manziel back flips into pool in terrifying stunt

Johnny Manziel was known as Johnny Football and Johnny Heisman during his college football career but his latest video may have some considering him to be Johnny Daredevil.

The 27-year-old posted a video on his Instagram on Monday showing him doing something kids should definitely not try out at their own home. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback performed a front flip off the roof of a house into a pool below.

“When in doubt…full send,” he captioned the video.

He appeared to be unscathed after splashing into the pool.

The former first-round pick has been out of football for more than a year after the Alliance of American Football folded midway through its inaugural season. He told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal in June that his new goal is to be happy in life, not on the football field.

“I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field,” he said. “I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give it another chance, but I don’t know, as far as being a person and figuring out life as a young adult — trying to make it and figure it out — if I’ve ever been in a better place than I’m in right now.

“I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field.”

Manziel said his “heart” wasn’t in playing in the NFL, and he gave everything he had while playing at Texas A&M, where he won the Heisman Trophy.

As for the critics, Manziel said he was “proud” of what he accomplished in his short-lived pro career.

Manziel had previously made clear in February that he was at peace with his NFL career and has spent most of his time now on the golf course in Arizona.