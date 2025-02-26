Ravens are evaluating kickers amid Justin Tucker allegations, John Harbaugh says

Amid mounting accusations of sexual misconduct alleged against veteran NFL kicker Justin Tucker, the Baltimore Ravens begin the new season on the hunt for a new kicker.

Head coach John Harabaugh confirmed as much during a press conference at the 2025 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, clarifying that the position was always going to be looked at given Tucker’s age.

"Every position is important, we’re going to look at every single position. But certainly different years you look at different positions. We’re looking at kicker," Harabugh told reporters Tuesday.

"The kicker position would’ve been a priority no matter what because – Justin’s our kicker, we love him and I would’ve always expected him to keep going forever, but nobody goes forever. So, we’ve gotta look at every position like we do."

Tucker, 35, is facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists from several different spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused the NFL kicker of inappropriate behavior during sessions.

The NFL has begun an investigation into the accusations.

According to the outlet, the league has spoken to at least three accusers.

"It’s not what you want to wake up and read," Harbaugh said Tuesday of the accusations against Tucker. "You don’t want to read about it, it’s not something you want to see. I don’t care what it is in terms of things that are hurtful and harmful to people – it’s too many headlines like that, too many stories that you hear that make you just sad, disappointed."

Harbaugh said the Ravens will determine what actions to take pending the league’s findings.

"The NFL is looking into it, they’re gonna review it. They’re gonna try and gather all the facts and hopefully we’ll have a – I’m sure we’ll have an understanding of it at that time. And once there’s an understanding of it, then you have a chance to make some decisions and determinations and things like that and that’s where we’re at right now."

Tucker has spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Ravens and has established himself as one of the most reliable kickers in the league. His 1,775 career points rank 16th all-time, and his career field-goal percentage of 89.1% is the best in league history.

Tucker has denied all allegations, calling them "unequivocally false."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.