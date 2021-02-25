Ex-US Olympic gymnastics coach faces several charges, including human trafficking

John Geddert, a former U.S. Gymnastics coach with ties to Larry Nassar, is facing more than two dozen charges relating to sexual assault, human trafficking and operating a criminal enterprise.

Geddert, 63, was charged Thursday in Michigan. Prosecutors said that Geddert is also accused of lying to investigators about hearing complaints about Nassar, who is serving years in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes under the impression of medical treatment. Nassar also treated injured athletes at Geddert’s Michigan gym.

He was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual assault, 20 counts of human trafficking, forced labor, six counts of human trafficking of a minor, forced labor, operating a criminal enterprise, and lying to police.

Prosecutors acknowledged that the human-trafficking charges were uncommon use of Michigan law.

"We think of it predominantly as affecting people of color or those without means to protect themselves ... but honestly it can happen to anyone, anywhere," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Young impressionable women may at times be vulnerable and open to trafficking crimes, regardless of their stature in the community or the financial well-being of their families."

Nessel added: "It is alleged that John Geddert used force, fraud and coercion against young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training for financial benefit to him. The victims suffered from disordered eating, including bulimia, anorexia, suicide attempts and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform, even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault.’

Acting Division Chief Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark added that the charges have little to do with his relationship with Nassar, according to MLive.com.

Geddert was the head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal thanks to the performances from Jordyn Wieber, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and McKayla Maroney.

He has not responded to any of the charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.