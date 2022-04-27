Expand / Collapse search
John Daly says he chugged Crown Royal before beating pal Tiger Woods

Daly relayed a story about the Target World Challenge back in the early 2000s

By Sam Amico | OutKick
It was never easy to beat Tiger Woods in his prime, and if you dared to dream it possible, it probably wouldn’t hurt to have a few drinks first.

Hey, it worked for John Daly, who relayed a story about the Target World Challenge back in the early 2000s.

Daly and a few others were throwing back some Crown Royal when Woods walked nearby. Daly told Woods to join the fun. Woods declined, saying he preferred to hit some balls.

John Daly drives his cart off the 16th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y on May 17, 2019.

John Daly drives his cart off the 16th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y on May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, FIle)

"Two hours later he comes back…. ‘Hey, you gonna have a drink with us now?’" Daly said he asked. "He goes, ‘Nah I’m gonna go get my gym shorts on and go work out.

"Three hours later he comes back, I’m in to my third bottle of Crown, I’m wasted, we’re all just wasted but we’re having a good time."

Woods suggested to Daly that perhaps it wasn’t such a good idea to be "wasted," given that Daly’s sponsors were nearby to watch him play.

Tiger Woods looks on from the second tee during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. 

Tiger Woods looks on from the second tee during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.  (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The next day, as Daly tells it, Daly and Woods were paired together. Daly was hungover — bad. And still managed to beat Woods by six strokes.

"He’s looking at me the whole day, I got drinks coming down, people bringing me drinks on the golf course," Daly said. "I was just making him think they were drinks."

John Daly II, left walks off the fourth green with father John Daly during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

John Daly II, left walks off the fourth green with father John Daly during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

What were actual drinks were the six Miller Lites that Daly said he downed in a later tournament when paired with Woods. Yeah, 18 holes and six beers.

Watch Daly’s full interview with son John Daly II below.