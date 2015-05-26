Johansen wins breakaway challenge for Team Foligno

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Johansen's creative moves and hometown appeal helped him win the fan vote for the breakaway challenge at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday night.

Johansen already had the support of the crowd in Nationwide Arena on his side, but the Columbus forward also won over fans at home to win the Twitter vote with three creative breakaway moves to give Team Foligno a 6-0 lead.

In his first attempt, Johansen took off his Blue Jackets jersey to reveal a red Ohio State football jersey and proceeded to kick the puck between his skates, cut back in front of the net and fire a shot into the net.

During the second round, he grabbed a child from the crowd and helped him fire a shot past goaltender Corey Crawford and finished off the event by reenacting the famous "Flying V" formation from the Mighty Ducks movies.

Capitals' forward Alex Ovechkin, Blues' rookie Vladimir Tarasenko, Flyers' captain Claude Giroux, Philadelphia forward and NHL points leader Jakub Voracek and Flames' rookie phenom Johnny Gaudreau also took part in the event.

Team Foligno jumped out to an early lead after taking all five points in the fastest skater competition.

Jonathan Drouin, who was selected third overall by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NHL Draft, recorded the fastest time with 13.103.

Toronto's Phil Kessel, Montreal's Jiri Sekac and Buffalo's Zemgus Girgensons also won their relay as Team Foligno took a 5-0 lead to start the night.

New York's Carl Hagelin was the previous winner in 2012 with a time of 12.993.

Due to the lockout-shortened season in 2013 and the 2014 Winter Olympics, the last All-Star game took place in 2012 at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, where in 2012, Team Alfredsson beat Team Chara, 21-12.