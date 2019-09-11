Ex-NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas says players should expect beer shower if they jump into the stands

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas received backlash on social media after he tweeted his response to a fan pouring beer on Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan.

Thomas said when Ryan jumped into the stands to celebrate teammate Malcolm Butler’s interception return for a touchdown, he violated league rules about going into the stands.

“Violation of league rules to jump into the stands as the visiting team: you should expect beer dumped on you every time,” Thomas tweeted, adding “(nobody would waste #73Kolsch by @GLBC_Cleveland, so expect piss water beer at that).”

Thomas was chided for his response and accused of making a sour grapes tweet because the team he used to play for was blown out 43-13 at home.

Ryan vented his frustration over the beer incident in a radio interview on SIriusXM’s NFL Radio on Monday.

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern-day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings.

“And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond. Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?”

The fan in question was reportedly banned from the stadium after the incident.