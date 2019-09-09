Tennessee Titans' Logan Ryan unhappy with fan's beer shower

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan was doused with beer by a Cleveland Browns fan as he celebrated with teammate Malcolm Butler, who returned an interception for a touchdown.

Ryan jumped up into the Browns’ so-called Dawg Pound and was sprayed in the eyes by a Browns fan in a white hat and sunglasses. The third-year Titans defensive back did not react in the heat of the moment to the unnecessary beer shower, but that doesn’t mean he was happy about it.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. APPARENTLY IN HOT WATER OVER PRICEY ACCESSORY HE WORE IN BROWNS DEBUT

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” he said Monday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern-day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings.

“And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond. Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?”

Ryan had an interception and eight total tackles in the Titans’ 43-13 win over the Browns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether the Browns fan was disciplined for tossing beer into Ryan’s face.