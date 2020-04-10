Joe Burrow believes he can win wherever he goes: 'I'm not a loser'

All Joe Burrow is focused on is winning.

Burrow, the likely No. 1 draft pick when the Cincinnati Bengals officially go on the clock in less than two weeks, said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on Wednesday he just wants to win wherever he goes.

“I just want to get drafted to a good team, good organization that is going to maximize my talents,” the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback said. “I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was 5 years old. I'm not a loser. I just want to go somewhere where I can win.

“Teams are picking at the top for a reason. And I feel like, like I said before, I've won everywhere that I've ever been. I feel like if anybody can do it, I can do it.”

Burrow added that he was a little disappointed when he found out the NFL was canceling public draft events. The draft was originally set to be held in Las Vegas.

“There is definitely some disappointment,” he said. “I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams earlier this week letting them know about the draft plans.

“We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC (a group of league executives). And this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes,” Goodell said Monday.

“Moreover, we want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives, and to model safe and appropriate health practices."

The draft is set to begin on April 23.