Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Joe Burrow complained of Super Bowl pimple

Burrow nearly pulled out a Super Bowl victory

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Long before Aaron Donald could chase him down, Joe Burrow was sacked by acne. One pimple in particular drew Burrow’s ire just minutes before taking the field for Super Bowl LVI.

"I get a zit right on the middle of my lip," Burrow told teammates. "Day of the Super Bowl, unbelievable."

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow hands off the ball to a teammate during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. 

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow hands off the ball to a teammate during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Warming up alongside teammates Joe Mixon and Kevin Huber, Burrow joked about the unwanted facial feature that appeared minutes before the biggest game of his life.

Mixon seemed unmoved by the Bengal blemish, while Huber eyed Burrow’s bump and asked: "You on a first date?" Shaking his head and smirking, Burrow shot back, "I’m 25 years old. I’m tired of this."

Little did he know, he’d soon have bigger problems to deal with.

If not for Burrow’s mic’d up admission, the zit likely would’ve gone unnoticed. His stellar play on the other hand, was impossible to overlook. Burrow finished the Super Bowl 22 of 33 for 263 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers. The second-year quarterback rang up those impressive numbers despite being sacked seven times and harassed seemingly all evening.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Burrow and the Bengals ultimately fell short of a championship, but hope to get things poppin’ again next season.