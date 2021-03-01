JJ Watt dismisses free-agent speculation after random Peloton profile goes viral

A J.J. Watt Peloton profile that appeared to show the star defensive end narrowing down his free agency choices went viral on social media Monday.

The profile appeared to show Watt giving fans insight into his next possible move. Fans caught wind of his new Peloton profile, which listed the teams.

"SB56… GB..CLE..BUF," the profile read.

Dissecting the update, it appeared that Watt was choosing among the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills.

But Watt tried to calm down the commotion with a subsequent tweet: "I don’t own a bike. Stop."

Watt finished his 10th season with the Texans, playing in all 16 games for only the second time in five seasons. He recorded 52 total tackles, five sacks and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

He was released last month and has since posted pictures of himself working out and preparing for the 2021 season.

Frustrations appeared to boil over during the season. He called out the team’s performance in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during the end of the 2020 season. He also apologized to Deshaun Watson for wasting another year of his prime – a moment caught on camera this season.

He was also upset over the team’s decision to fire longtime PR boss Amy Palcic and publicly dismissed any effort by the Texans to rebuild.

Watt’s departure is the latest shakeup in Houston. Deshaun Watson is rumored to have requested a trade, despite the organization’s unwillingness to move on from him.

According to the NFL Network, Houston saved $17.5 million in 2021 cash and salary cap space by releasing Watt.