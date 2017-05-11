Jimmie Johnson thrills young fan with Z06 Corvette ride

As we have written many times, one of the very best parts of NASCAR is the philanthropic works the racers do for others.

A good case in point is seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is very active in education.

Johnson is raffling off one of the hottest production cars in the world, a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible trimmed in silver paint over a black interior.

Raffle tickets are $48 each and only 4,848 tickets will be sold, with proceeds benefitting the Jimmie Johnson Foundations current programs supporting K-12 public education.

You can get details of the auction by clicking here:

And it was pretty cool what Johnson did to show off this hot rod to a young fan.