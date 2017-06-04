Jimmie Johnson earns 83rd career victory at Dover to tie Cale Yarborough

Martin Truex Jr. won two battles at the Monster Mile, but it was Jimmie Johnson who captured the war.

Truex and his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota captured the first two stages in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway, but it was Johnson who passed Kyle Larson on an overtime restart to win his record 11th race at the Monster Mile.

Johnson led just seven laps, but he won his 83rd career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, tying Cale Yarborough for sixth overall on the victory list. Larson finished second in his Chip Ganassi Chevrolet ahead of Truex.

It was a wild afternoon at Dover.

Toyotas swept the first two rows in qualifying with Kyle Buschs No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota flanked on Row 1 by Truex in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Camry.

Once the race got started, Busch immediately jumped into the lead. But on his first pit stop, the left-rear wheel and tire fell off Buschs car, sending him to the end of the lead lap.

At the end of the first 120-lap stage, Truex was first, winning his seventh different stage at his sixth different track so far this year. Truex led 69 of the first 120 laps in Stage 1.

When the caution came out to end Stage 1, the top 12 cars stayed out, with Larson inheriting the lead when Truex pitted. Larson led most of the stage, but on Lap 212, Truex went underneath him to take the lead and win his eighth stage of the year.

Once Stage 3 began, Larson went back out front, with a fantastic lead battle as he was pursued by Truex and Johnson .

Most of the leaders pitted with about 75 laps to go, when a crash by Regan Smith on Lap 331 changed the outcome of the race. Ty Dillon was one of a handful of drivers who hadnt stopped for tires and fuel, and he suddenly found himself in the lead for only the third time this season.

With brother Austin having won last week, it seemed for an instant as if lightning might strike twice for the Dillon brothers.

Alas, it was not to be.

With 49 laps to go, Johnson passed Ryan Newman to take second place, as he set sail after Dillon.

Five laps later, Larson went high to wrest away the second spot from Johnson.

And with 40 laps to go, Larson took the outside line again to pass Dillon for the lead. At that point, it appeared Larson

But then drama. With four laps to go, David Ragan popped a tire to bring out a caution and set up overtime.

On the restart, Johnson got past Larson, but behind him the field crashed hard in a huge multi-car pile-up.