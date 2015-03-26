Jets take a chance on LB Maybin

The New York Jets and linebacker Aaron Maybin have apparently agreed to terms.

Jets head coach Rex Ryan said Wednesday that Maybin was at the team's headquarters to take a physical.

Maybin, selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2009 draft by Buffalo, was released by the Bills on Monday. He posted just 24 tackles in 27 NFL games.

"We will give him [an] opportunity and see what he can do," Ryan said at a press conference. "I thought he had ability to rush the passer [with Buffalo]. We'll see how he does. We think he has some talent. If he sticks on our team, he'll be a pass rusher for us. We don't need him to be a starter."

Ryan said Maybin would also likely play on special teams.