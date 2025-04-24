Jets star Breece Hall posts cryptic message as trade rumors swirl ahead of NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Breece Hall got New York Jets fans pretty nervous with just one emoji.

The Gang Green running back posted a fingers-crossed emoji at 11:56 a.m. ET on Thursday, and fans immediately began questioning whether that was a minor shot at the Jets.

Well, about two hours later, a report circulated that within the last week and a half, Hall may actually be on the trade block.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Of course, the NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, so perhaps Hall is merely hoping his Jets make a solid pick at No. 7.

But with the emergence of Braelon Allen last year, a new regime and Hall's worst season as a pro, perhaps Hall may actually be available.

The Jets ran for the fewest yards in the league last year. Of course, they were trailing a lot, forcing Aaron Rodgers to throw the ball.

But even when he got his touches, Hall could not make the most of them as he averaged a career-low 4.2 yards per rush.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

That number has gone down significantly since he came into the league. Hall was in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 by rushing for 5.8 yards per carry, but a torn ACL in October caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Regression was expected because of the injury, but Hall still managed to run for 994 yards (4.5 yards per carry) in 2023 without missing a game. However, that number shrunk this past season to 876.

When it came down to goal-line touches, Allen, who was drafted by the Jets last year, became the guy to trust. Hall was still effective as a pass catcher with 483 receiving yards on 57 receptions, but both of those numbers were down from the year prior.

Despite his defensive background, new head coach Aaron Glenn came from Detroit where he got a front-row seat to the two-headed monster that was Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Hall could become a free agent after this season, which perhaps could factor into any Jets decision.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.