©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

Jets seek first win of season against Broncos as NFL returns to London for second consecutive week

The Jets are the last winless team in the NFL

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Blazin' 5: Colts win as favorites, Jets and Broncos pull off upset wins in Week 5 | The Herd Video

Blazin' 5: Colts win as favorites, Jets and Broncos pull off upset wins in Week 5 | The Herd

Colin Cowherd unveils his Week 5 Blazin' 5, including the Indianapolis Colts (-7) defeating the Raiders and the New York Jets (+3) and Denver Broncos (+3.5) pulling off Week 5 upset wins.

The NFL returns to London for a second consecutive week. 

The Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will air exclusively on NFL Network with Rich Eisen as the play-by-play announcer, Kurt Warner as the game analyst and Sara Walsh as the sideline reporter. 

The matchup between the Broncos and Jets is the second of three games the NFL will play in London this season. Last week, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Cleveland Browns, 21-17. 

Bo Nix and Justin Fields

(Left) Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) takes the field for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Right) New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields walks along the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 29, 2025. (IMAGN/AP Newsroom)

For the Jets, they hope a trip across the pond will help them get their first win of the season. They are the last winless team in the league after the Tennessee Titans improbably defeated the Arizona Cardinals because of several crushing blunders. 

Last week, the Jets lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 37-22. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but most of those yards came in garbage time after the Cowboys had already jumped out to a massive lead. 

The Jets have had a few close calls this season, losing by just two points against both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Justin Fields in action

New York Jets' Justin Fields looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Jets are the first team in NFL history to start 0-5 without recording a takeaway, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

The Broncos enter the game 3-2 after their fourth-quarter comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. 

The Broncos won their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, then lost their next two games to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. After beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and the Eagles, they head to London with some positive momentum. 

Bo Nix in action

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix has been solid this season. In five games, he has completed nearly 65% of his passes for 1,103 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. 

His game-winning drive against the Eagles was his first of this season and the fourth of his career. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

