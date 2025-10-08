Jets seek first win of season against Broncos as NFL returns to London for second consecutive week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL returns to London for a second consecutive week.

The Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will air exclusively on NFL Network with Rich Eisen as the play-by-play announcer, Kurt Warner as the game analyst and Sara Walsh as the sideline reporter.

The matchup between the Broncos and Jets is the second of three games the NFL will play in London this season. Last week, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Cleveland Browns, 21-17.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For the Jets, they hope a trip across the pond will help them get their first win of the season. They are the last winless team in the league after the Tennessee Titans improbably defeated the Arizona Cardinals because of several crushing blunders.

Last week, the Jets lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 37-22. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but most of those yards came in garbage time after the Cowboys had already jumped out to a massive lead.

The Jets have had a few close calls this season, losing by just two points against both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DEZ BRYANT BLAMES 'SOFT A-- WORLD' FOR CARDINALS FINING COACH FOR BERATING RUNNING BACK AFTER COSTLY MISTAKE

The Jets are the first team in NFL history to start 0-5 without recording a takeaway, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

The Broncos enter the game 3-2 after their fourth-quarter comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

The Broncos won their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, then lost their next two games to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. After beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and the Eagles, they head to London with some positive momentum.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix has been solid this season. In five games, he has completed nearly 65% of his passes for 1,103 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

His game-winning drive against the Eagles was his first of this season and the fourth of his career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.