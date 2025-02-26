Jets owner Woody Johnson ranks last place in annual NFLPA report card

The 2025 season isn’t off to a great start for the New York Jets .

The Jets suffered another lackluster finish last season, which prompted owner Woody Johnson to initiate a major overhaul of the team's coaching staff and put an end to the Aaron Rodgers’ era.

But on Wednesday, the NFLPA’s annual report cards dealt another blow to the organization.

The initiative, which includes feedback from 1,695 active players, saw the Jets rank 29th overall — a significant drop from last year’s ranking of 21st.

According to the report’s overview, some of the most glaring issues included the team’s food program.

"Rather than addressing concerns, players believed that management responded to feedback by making conditions worse," the report read, noting that the team's former dietitian left to take a full-time role with the Kansas City Chiefs .

But perhaps the most telling detail in the report that could explain the overall ranking was the players' sentiments towards Johnson.

In the ownership category, Johnson was ranked dead-last with an F grade. The Jets were the only team to receive that grade in that specific category.

"The players feel that Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture, a rank of 32 out of 32," the report read.

Johnson will be under the microscope next season.

The Rodgers' trade failed to live up to the expectations set by Johnson, and new general manager Darren Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn are hoping to be the change.

"Every decision that me and (Mougey) make is to win and to win now," Glenn said at the combine on Tuesday. "This is not going to be the last decision I make that’s going to upset some people, and that’s OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.