Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson ranks last place in annual NFLPA report card

The Jets overall ranking dropped from 21st to 29th in 2025

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Jets officially splitting with Aaron Rodgers after two seasons | The Facility Video

Jets officially splitting with Aaron Rodgers after two seasons | The Facility

LeSean McCoy reacts to the New York Jets splitting up with Aaron Rodgers after two seasons.

The 2025 season isn’t off to a great start for the New York Jets.

The Jets suffered another lackluster finish last season, which prompted owner Woody Johnson to initiate a major overhaul of the team's coaching staff and put an end to the Aaron Rodgers’ era. 

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

But on Wednesday, the NFLPA’s annual report cards dealt another blow to the organization. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The initiative, which includes feedback from 1,695 active players, saw the Jets rank 29th overall — a significant drop from last year’s ranking of 21st. 

According to the report’s overview, some of the most glaring issues included the team’s food program. 

"Rather than addressing concerns, players believed that management responded to feedback by making conditions worse," the report read, noting that the team's former dietitian left to take a full-time role with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Team Owner Woody Johnson of the New York Jets cheers during introductions in the game between the Atlanta Falcons vs the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Team Owner Woody Johnson of the New York Jets cheers during introductions in the game between the Atlanta Falcons vs the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

AARON RODGERS’ POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS AS JETS PREPARE TO MOVE ON

But perhaps the most telling detail in the report that could explain the overall ranking was the players' sentiments towards Johnson. 

In the ownership category, Johnson was ranked dead-last with an F grade. The Jets were the only team to receive that grade in that specific category. 

"The players feel that Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture, a rank of 32 out of 32," the report read. 

Johnson and Rodgers on field

(L-R) New York Jets owner Woody Johnson talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson will be under the microscope next season. 

The Rodgers' trade failed to live up to the expectations set by Johnson, and new general manager Darren Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn are hoping to be the change.

"Every decision that me and (Mougey) make is to win and to win now," Glenn said at the combine on Tuesday. "This is not going to be the last decision I make that’s going to upset some people, and that’s OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.