Jets linebacker throws punches as fights break out at practice

The Jets had a fight-filled practice Sunday.

Tempers flared during the second half of practice with several fights breaking out between the offense and defense. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins was in the middle of it, throwing punches and trading words with guards Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was also involved.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s just competing,” linebacker Avery Williamson said. “At the end of the day, guys are going to get heated at times. It’s just part of it, as long as no one gets hurt. That’s normal, guys are going to get into fights. I try to stay away from it, especially now. I was tired as hell. I was staying out of the way.”

Jets coach Adam Gase did not seem particularly bothered by the feistiness since everyone came out of it unscathed.

“I do think, it kind of got to that back half of practice, it was getting a little hot, guys were a little irritated and the thing that I will say is, both sides had to go back, line back up, refocus on what they were trying to do and execute their defense and execute the offensive play,” Gase said. “You know that’s the big thing and as long as it doesn’t happen every day, every period, occasionally things go down and we have to be smart with what’s going on, but at the same time it’s just good to see our guys with fire they have.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenkins got the most heated. Even after being taken out of the drills, he was screaming at the offense from the sideline. That prompted Van Roten to come over and remove his helmet. The two were separated. Earlier, Jenkins and Lewis traded punches. At the end, quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Le’Veon Bell came to the defensive sideline to calm things down.

Williamson said he was impressed with Jenkins’ moves.

“He was doing some jujutsu moves out there. Stay away from him,” Williamson joked.