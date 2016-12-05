Jets bench Ryan Fitzpatrick for Bryce Petty as they struggle against Colts

For the second time this season, the New York Jets told Ryan Fitzpatrick to take a seat. With the Jets trailing by 28 points, the team made the change to second-year quarterback Bryce Petty.

Fitzpatrick, who is on a one-year deal, completed just 5 of 12 attempts for 81 yards and an interception before the benching. In October, the Jets sat Fitzpatrick in favor of Geno Smith, but that didn't last long. Smith suffered a knee injury in following game, forcing the team to go back to Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, 34, is in his second year with the Jets. He threw for a career-high 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns last season in New York but has failed to recapture that form in 2016.